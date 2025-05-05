Rumors have been swirling all season that the St. Louis Cardinals have been in the market to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado. However, the no-trade clause on his contract has made it difficult. With Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas suffering a season-ending knee injury, the rumor mill is heating up about a potential trade between St. Louis and Boston.

Zach Pressnell, a writer for Sports Illustrated, floated the idea that the Cardinals could deal Arenado away to the Red Sox. Boston is one of six teams the 34-year-old third baseman has said he'd waive his no-trade clause for. Additionally, with Boston firmly in the mix of the playoff race, the franchise may be willing to make a trade to replace Casas' spot in the lineup.

“Boston is desperately trying to win right now. Adding Arenado, who's having a solid season, would upgrade their lineup and their infield defense quite a bit. While the veteran isn't a first baseman, he's expressed the willingness to move over there if he needs to. Let's not forget that Arenado is one of, if not the best, infield defenders the game has ever seen. He would have no issue sliding over to first base.”

There has been speculation that the Red Sox could move Rafael Devers to first base, however, manager Alex Cora has not made a final decision. Pressnell believes the Cardinals wouldn't ask for a big return, as the club seems more focused on moving on from Arenado's contract. Either way, St. Louis could be in the mix for a couple of top prospects out of Boston's farm system.

Nolan Arenado is in the midst of having another solid season. The 10-time Gold Glove Award winner remains one of the best infielders in baseball. So far this season, Arenado has recorded a .254 batting average and .341 OBP while hitting three home runs and 14 RBIs.