The Tampa Bay Rays opened the second half of their season with a statement win, and Junior Caminero made sure it came with a historic twist. Just days after finishing runner-up in the Home Run Derby, the Rays slugger launched two home runs and drove in four runs to lead the Rays to a commanding 11-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

In doing so, the young star joined an exclusive group of sluggers who’ve carried Derby momentum straight into game action. OptaSTATS took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight the rarity of the feat.

“Last night, Junior Caminero became the fourth player in MLB history to hit multiple home runs in his first game after participating in the Home Run Derby,” OptaSTATS wrote. “Joining: Juan Soto in 2021, Albert Pujols in 2009 and Ken Griffey Jr. in 2000.”

Caminero went 3-for-5 with two home runs (his 24th and 25th of the season) and now sports a .257 average with 64 RBI over 92 games. His performance wasn’t just historic—it was timely. The Rays schedule now enters a critical two-week stretch leading up to the MLB trade deadline on July 31st, and wins like these help keep postseason hopes alive.

But the spotlight belonged to the 22-year-old All-Star, who entered 2025 as one of the game’s rising stars. After showcasing his power in the Home Run Derby—where he finished runner-up to Cal Raleigh—he’s made it clear that his hot streak is no fluke.

Caminero made his All-Star debut earlier in the week, replacing Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman on the American League roster. He became just the fourth Rays player to compete in the Home Run Derby, joining Evan Longoria (2008), Carlos Pena (2009), and Randy Arozarena (2023). He delivered a strong showing, blasting 21 total homers in the first round—11 of them coming in the opening 100 seconds. After a brief timeout, he was encouraged by fellow Dominicans Elly De La Cruz and Fernando Tatis Jr., then added 10 more to cap off a memorable Derby run.

Friday’s rout of the last-place Orioles moved Tampa Bay to 52-47, keeping them within reach in the tight AL East race. Known for developing young talent, the club may again lean on their farm system rather than splashy trades at the deadline. Caminero’s surge only reinforces that approach.

With 25 home runs and counting, he’s quickly establishing himself as the Rays’ next franchise pillar. If his trajectory continues, the rest of the league won’t be able to ignore what’s building in Tampa Bay.