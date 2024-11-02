The Tampa Bay Rays have activated their $10.5 million club option for infielder Brandon Lowe, ensuring his place on the roster for the 2025 season.

On March 20, 2019, Lowe signed a $24 million, six-year contract extension with the Rays, which includes club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Lowe has faced injury challenges over the past three seasons, but he returned to form this year. In his seventh season with Tampa Bay, the 30-year-old Lowe recorded a batting line of .244/.311/.473 (94-for-385) with 19 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, and 58 RBIs across 107 games.

He led the Rays in home runs, runs scored (56), slugging percentage, and OPS (.784).

“We are appreciative of all of Brandon’s achievements on and off the field during his time with the Rays. Since debuting in 2018, his productivity at second base has been among the league’s best and we look forward to his continued success with us next season,” President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander remarked about the Rays second baseman.

A stellar 2024 season for Brandon Lowe with the Rays

Brandon Lowe finished the 2024 season among the franchise's all-time leaders (minimum 1,500 plate appearances) in several categories: he ranks fourth in home runs (126), slugging percentage (.482), and hit by pitches (34), sixth in OPS (.812), seventh in RBIs (363), eighth in extra-base hits (245), ninth in runs scored (336), and ninth in total bases (1,036).

Additionally, his 441 starts at second base place him second in team history, only behind Ben Zobrist, who has 485.

Lowe also earned the title of team MVP from the local chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

The Rays selected Lowe in the third round of the 2015 Draft from the University of Maryland, and he has been with the organization ever since. In March 2019, he signed a six-year extension that included two club options. His 2026 option stands at $11.5 million, accompanied by a $500,000 buyout.

Long-time member of the Rays

Lowe has recorded six years and 58 days of Major League service time with Tampa Bay, ranking ninth in franchise history.

He trails behind notable players such as Evan Longoria (9 years, 170 days), Kevin Kiermaier (8 years, 131 days), Carl Crawford (8 years, 72 days), Ben Zobrist (7 years, 134 days), B.J. Upton (6 years, 126 days), James Shields (6 years, 125 days), Chris Archer (6 years, 109 days), and Alex Cobb (6 years, 61 days).

In his seventh season with the Rays, he has remained active in giving back to the community while also moving up the franchise's all-time offensive leaderboards, clearly showing he isn't ready to depart just yet.

Lowe will take on a vital role in what could become a crowded infield for the Rays next season.

Throughout this year, he contributed to the designated hitter rotation and stepped in at first base during Yandy Díaz's absences, but his primary focus remains on second base. Tampa Bay will need to make a compelling decision this offseason regarding Christopher Morel in that same role.