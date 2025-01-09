On Tuesday, Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension with the team. The deal offers him financial security and the emotional reassurance that he remains a key part of the Rays' future plans. Speaking about the deal, Rasmussen expressed his gratitude for the organization's faith in him after years of battling injuries.

“There’s definitely some peace of mind, and that’s going to be huge,” Rasmussen said during a press conference. “It’s not what I can do on the field that makes me all that nervous… But just the team to say, ‘Hey, we have faith in you, and we have faith in your health for the next couple of years,’ it’s a really cool feeling.”

The deal, which includes an $8 million team option for 2027 and incentives that could raise the total value to $28 million, underscores the Rays’ belief in Rasmussen’s abilities despite his history of elbow surgeries, including two Tommy John procedures and a third operation in 2023.

Rays look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season

Rasmussen, 29, has navigated an injury-plagued career with unwavering determination. After undergoing his third elbow surgery in 2023, he returned to the Rays in August, impressing with a 2.82 ERA across 28⅔ innings in a combination of starting and relief roles. His fastball averaged an electric 97.4 mph, showcasing his ability to remain effective despite past setbacks.

Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander praised Rasmussen’s resilience and professionalism, saying, “This is someone that’s work ethic and commitment to the game have been greatly tested… You just know what you’re getting. You’re getting the consummate professional. You’re getting character to the highest degree.”

For the Rays, the extension offers a cost-controlled opportunity to keep a proven starter in their rotation while allowing Rasmussen to return to the role he prefers. Rasmussen expressed his enthusiasm for starting again, saying, “I think starting is a good natural fit for me and who I am and my personality.”

The contract includes incentives tied to health and performance, such as games started in 2026 and days spent off the injured list. These provisions mitigate the risk for the team while giving Rasmussen a chance to increase his earnings.

The Rays’ decision to retain Rasmussen reflects their confidence in his ability to contribute to their success in 2025 and beyond. For Rasmussen, the deal represents more than just financial stability—it is a testament to the team’s trust in his talent and resilience. “We couldn’t be happier to sign a contract extension with Tampa, with the Rays organization,” Rasmussen said. “Man, we love it here. We love the people. We love the place.”