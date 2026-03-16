Junior Caminero is taking advantage of the World Baseball Classic stage with Team Dominican Republic. Caminero blasted one deep home run nearly 10 days ago that helped force the mercy rule. Now the Tampa Bay Rays star sent a moonshot over Paul Skenes.

The right-handed batter faced a one ball, two strikes count against the flame throwing pitcher. But Caminero sent this pitch flying:

JUNIOR CAMINERO HOME RUN TO OPEN THE SCORING! pic.twitter.com/yllJIGdSqf — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 16, 2026

That rip put the Dominican Republic team up early in the bottom of the second. But Team Dominican Republic put the pressure early on Skenes and the American team.

Dominican Republic vs. USA highly anticipated WBC game

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Caminero's home run hitting wasn't the only reason to tune into the WBC matchup.

Juan Soto helped spark intrigue for the game beforehand in facing Skenes. The New York Mets star shared via baseball columnist Bob Nightengale of USA Today that they were “unafraid” of the Pittsburgh Pirates star.

Skenes dominated on the mound against Team Mexico: Striking out seven batters while allowing only one hit. He also surrendered one walk while staying on the mound for seven innings.

Soto, Caminero and the Dominican Republic featured one of the deeper lineups at the bat, however. Even Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped comprise the hitting rotation. The Dominican squad brought 51 runs to the Sunday contest, which was 11 more than any other team. Dominican Republic also ripped 14 home runs with Caminero adding to it early.

Caminero's solo home run blast became the lone points of the game through the first three innings of play.