Tampa Bay Rays veteran pitcher Zack Littell is emerging as a potential trade candidate ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. In an AL season full of “bubble” contenders, Tampa Bay's front office remains savvy. The Rays consistently show their knack for buying low and selling high. Among the Rays' trade assets, Zack Littell's name is quietly gathering momentum in trade discussions, as per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Six “bubble” teams in the AL. The Rays have shown they’re able to buy and sell at the same deadline while remaining competitive; that could put the underrated Zack Littell in play as a rental starter. ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ @MLB pic.twitter.com/GERHPs7PPj — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

A reliable mid-rotation arm, Littell boasts a tidy 3.53 ERA across 20 starts in 2025, accompanied by elite command, just 1.8 walks per nine innings. While he isn’t flashy, he profiles as a dependable No. 3 or 4 starter, making him an ideal fit for teams in need of rotation depth during a postseason push. Moreover, Littell’s strong season is beginning to draw widespread notice, increasingly flagging him as a potential trade piece.

Notably, the Dodgers are linked as possible suitors. In particular, Los Angeles reportedly targets Littell for his economical, innings-eating profile, a low-risk solution for their thinned-out pitching corps.

What makes this scenario compelling for both sides? The Rays are once again in a “flexible buyer” mode: capable of making deadline moves while maintaining competitiveness. Littell’s contract is modest, $5.72 million on a one-year deal, perfect for a team seeking short-term stability without long-term obligations. Rays guru John Rosenthal echoed that if Tampa opts to sell, Littell could well be the starter they part with.

On the flip side, Tampa Bay’s rotation remains deep. The Rays acquired Bryan Baker from the Orioles and anticipate Shane McClanahan’s return soon. Rising arm Taj Bradley could even become a trade chip himself. With that kind of depth, the Rays could look to creatively deal from their surplus, particularly in the starting pitching department.

For “bubble” contenders, those hovering just outside the Wild Card, the appeal is clear: add a polished, low-walk mid rotation arm to help solidify the fifth starter spot. Zack Littell fits that mold perfectly.

As the deadline looms, don’t be surprised if Tampa Bay trades Littell. The Rays could capitalize on their financial flexibility, deep rotation, and his impending free agency. It fits the Rays’ MLB Trade deadline mantra: buy smart, sell smart, and above all, win.