Bad Bunny showed up for the culture, and people were glued to his performance.

According to Roc Nation — Jay-Z's record label that has produced the Super Bowl halftime show since 2019 — it revealed that Bad Bunny's performance garnered 4.157 billion views globally.

Those views of the Puerto Rican rapper's performance were a combination U.S. broadcast, global broadcast, YouTube, and other digital platforms, according to NBC. The total numbers for each entity were not provided.

While the total number views for the halftime show were impressive, the U.S. TV audience was lower than last year's. Bad Bunny's halftime show reportedly garnered 128.2 million views compared to Kendrick Lamar's performance being the most-viewed in history with 133.5 million.

Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show met with criticism

Upon the NFL announcing that Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl, the Puerto Rican rapper was met with a lot of criticism online as well as from most notably President Donald Trump and his administration.

Trump shared his opinion of Bad Bunny when he appeared on Greg Kelly Reports on Tuesday (Oct. 7).

“This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer, and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is,” Kelly said.

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is,” Trump responded. “I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Trump also shared prior to the Super Bowl that he would be skipping his performance as well as Green Day's who performed before the game started.

ICE agents were also threatened to be in attendance at the Super Bowl which was something that Bad Bunny took into consideration while planning his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour and decided against performing in the States and only in Puerto Rico.

Despite the criticism Bad Bunny made history with viewership across platforms and as the first Latino male to perform solo at the Super Bowl.