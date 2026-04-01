The Tampa Bay Rays took center stage as Shane McClanahan made his long-awaited return to the mound in a highly anticipated matchup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night. The left-hander wasted no time showing he remains one of baseball’s elite arms.

Making his first MLB appearance since August 2, 2023, McClanahan opened his outing with authority vs. the Brewers. The Rays southpaw delivered a clean, efficient start that immediately set the tone for his return.

Facing the Brewers at American Family Field, McClanahan retired the side in order in the first inning and capped the frame with a strikeout, reinforcing his command and early dominance, a moment MLB highlighted on its official X, formerly Twitter account to showcase how smoothly the Rays star navigated the top of the Brewers lineup in his return.

“Shane McClanahan is back on an MLB mound for the first time since Aug. 2, 2023. He capped off a 1-2-3 first inning with a strikeout!”

Shane McClanahan is back on an MLB mound for the first time since Aug. 2, 2023 👏 He capped off a 1-2-3 first inning with a strikeout! pic.twitter.com/hC0I00errx — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2026

The outing marked a major milestone, ending a 972-day gap between appearances. Through three innings, McClanahan has allowed no hits or runs while striking out three and issuing one walk.

It has been a clean and efficient return, with no hits allowed, no damage, and a strong strike rate across his first three innings of work. This is exactly what Tampa Bay hoped to see after McClanahan missed significant time following injuries dating back to 2023.

The Rays vs. Brewers matchup carries added significance because the 28-year-old pitcher is returning to a Tampa Bay rotation that has been ravaged by injuries over the past two seasons. His high‑octane, swing‑and‑miss arsenal and frontline upside give the Rays a major boost if he can stay healthy and refine his command.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2023 and a nerve procedure in 2025, McClanahan faced a long road back. However, his fastball velocity returning to the upper 90s signals that the Rays ace is fully healthy.

This return suggests the Rays can again rely on a frontline starter, and if it continues, McClanahan could reshape their early 2026 trajectory.