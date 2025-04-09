Notorious baseball collector and YouTuber Zach Hample drew the ire of fans and social media with his home run catch at the Tampa Bay Rays-Los Angeles Angels game. Hample has claimed to have collected as many as 12,000 baseballs from Major League games and drawn controversy for how he has gone about that practice. There was a particular instance where the YouTuber allegedly stole a ball intended for a kid at a Colorado Rockies game. Whether Hample disputes that or not, he certainly didn't make any friends at the Charlotte Sports Park, aside from maybe Angels fans.

In the top of the second inning, Kyren Paris hit a fly ball to deep left field that looked to be in the catching radius of Rays outfielder Christopher Morel. Morel, however, did not get a chance to make a play on the ball as Hample caught it from the stands above him. This play led to social media unleashing on the baseball collector, and many well-known outlets did not hold back.

The Rays challenged the play for fan interference on the two-run blast, but the officials upheld it. Hample, therefore, was technically within his right to make this catch. But Morel has made home-run stealing catches before in his career and was in a good position to make another incredible catch. The Angels subsequently took a 2-0 lead in a game that they won 4-3. Tampa Bay dropped to 4-7 overall, as the franchise is off to a rough start to the season.

Two years ago, the Rays were 99-63 and among the top teams in the American League. That season feels like a distant memory so far, especially with the amount of talent Tampa Bay has lost since then. That being said, there's still plenty of time for this group to find its footing.