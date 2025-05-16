Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred turned heads earlier this week when he reinstated Pete Rose from the permanently ineligible list. The Cincinnati Reds legend was put on the list because of a gambling investigation proved that he was betting on his team. Texas Rangers hitting coach Bret Boone cited that when talking about Rose's Hall of Fam candidacy.

Rose was better as a player than a manager. During his career, he had a reputation for playing extremely hard in every game. However, his gambling tarnished what fans thought of him. Now, he is more famous for the investigation than his excellent career.

Boone appeared on the newest episode of “Foul Territory” to talk about the Rangers' recent stretch. Texas is on a five-game winning streak heading into Thursday's game against the Houston Astros.

Boone faced the question; “Pete Rose; in or out?” After taking a moment to consider, his answer revealed that he's torn. His father played with Rose in Philadelphia during their playing careers, and Boone was around the star a lot growing up.

Rangers hitting coach @TheBoone29 reveals his thoughts on Pete Rose’s reinstatement. pic.twitter.com/zRDv3fZm4u — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He broke a pretty coveted rule,” said Boone. “It really puts me in a bad spot, cause I want to say ‘absolutely', but I can't say that. That's the one rule that is kind of top of the mountain.”

Rose's reinstatement from the permanently ineligible list and his chances at getting into the Hall of Fame are big talking points. Some fans wonder why Manfred made the call to take him off of the list. He and “Shoeless” Joe Jackson are notorious for their actions, but MLB might be getting more flexible with their rules.

Cincinnati fans love Rose, regardless of what his fate is. The Reds organization remembers him fondly and celebrated him with a special ceremony on Wednesday before their game against the Chicago White Sox.