Pete Rose’s long exile from Major League Baseball may have ended after his death, but the reason behind Rob Manfred’s sudden reversal has sparked a deeper conversation—one that veers straight into politics. According to Ken Rosenthal, the shift wasn’t simply due to a touching plea from Rose’s family or a reevaluation of a decades-old punishment, per TheNewYorkTimes. Instead, Rosenthal points to pressure from Donald Trump as a key driver in Manfred’s decision to remove Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson, and others from the permanently ineligible list.

In April, Trump met with Manfred at the White House and discussed Rose’s case. By July, Rose had been reinstated posthumously. The timeline, Rosenthal argues, isn’t coincidental. Trump’s long-standing public support of Rose, combined with his recent threats to issue a “complete pardon,” suggests the commissioner was navigating not just baseball’s ethics, but also political landmines. With MLB eyeing a streaming future under increased government scrutiny, and Trump known to wield pressure, Manfred may have opted to avoid becoming a target.

Manfred Washes His Hands

Rose’s reinstatement doesn’t automatically place him in the Hall of Fame. The decision now shifts to the Historical Overview Committee and the Era Committee, which will meet in December 2027. These panels, made up of Hall of Famers, executives, and media veterans, must weigh Rose’s record against his controversies—from gambling to criminal convictions to disturbing allegations involving a minor.

Trump, who has called Rose “one of the most magnificent players ever,” might again try to influence the outcome. And while Rose can no longer capitalize on his own induction, his legacy still stirs division. Some say his stats alone should earn him a plaque in Cooperstown. Others argue that his past behavior disqualifies him, no matter how many hits he collected.

Rob Manfred washed his hands of Hall voting authority, but the political fingerprints on Rose’s reinstatement are clear. Whether that leads to enshrinement or backlash remains to be seen.