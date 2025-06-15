Adolis Garcia is off to a slower start compared to the rest of his career. However, the former All-Star outfielder came through when it mattered the most against the Chicago White Sox. The 32-year-old hit an RBI single against Tyler Alexander to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 win. Manager Bruce Bochy, who is in the last year of his deal with the Rangers, was ejected in the sixth inning. That spurred his team, lead by Corey Seager to score four unanswered runs to force the game into extra innings.

Garcia tagged Alexander for a single in the bottom of the 11th to score Evan Carter, who is dealing with injury. He replaced Seager as a pinch runner, a move that helped the Rangers walk away with their 35th victory of the season.

The single was Garcia's sixth walk-off hit of his career. The veteran outfielder has been with Texas since 2020, helping Bochy turn the team into a World Series champion. The win was the Rangers' sixth in seven games, and they will try to complete the series sweep on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Bochy, his scheduled starter might not be on the mound. Rangers starter Tyler Mahle told the team about soreness in his throwing shoulder. Bochy and Texas will be careful with his recovery. With Nathan Eovaldi already on the injured list, the Rangers cannot afford to lose another starter.

For the White Sox, the loss is a disappointing one. While Will Venable has improved the team's morale in his first year, Chicago's young roster still has a lot to learn about close games. Garcia took advantage of Alexander's lack of experience and his high pitch count on Saturday.

Every win counts for Texas at this point in the season. The Rangers are in third place in the American League West, fighting with the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels for second. The team has what it takes to contend for the pennant, but their offense has been lacking.

Saturday could be a good sign of what is to come. If Garcia and Seager can get back to their former glory, Texas is a dangerous team.