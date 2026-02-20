With the Texas Rangers missing the playoffs last season, one year removed after winning the World Series, the team is looking to get back to its winning ways, especially individually, with players like pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. As the Rangers star went through a season-ending shoulder surgery last season, he's looking to use any opportunity to get back to playing at a high level, as his spring training was a bit rocky.

In Texas' 7-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday, Eovaldi pitched two innings where he struck out three, but let go of three earned runs, including two home runs. Despite wanting to have those home runs back, he would say how he “felt good” out on the mound, according to Jeff Wilson.

“I felt good,” Eovaldi said. “Body mechanics, everything felt good. Obviously, I was a little excited out there, rushing a little bit. But I felt like I filled up the zone pretty well. And, obviously, the two home runs I’d like to have back.”

Nathan Eovaldi on his outing in #Rangers’ spring opener. Two innings, three runs, two homers, three strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/m8RLL43CeE — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) February 20, 2026

One of the home runs Eovaldi let go of was by Royals second baseman Michael Massey, with the pitcher saying how he “yanked the splitter that he threw.

“I yanked it,” Eovaldi said. “I pulled that splitter inside to him, and he’s really good inside.”

“I think it’s more about the reps, as opposed to the pitch count,” Eovaldi continued. “I tend to throw a lot of pitchers in the bullpens, and I don’t really get tired. For me, it’s more about sitting down, getting back up, and making sure I can pick up where I left off.”

At any rate, Eovaldi looks to improve through spring training and be ready to excel when the season comes around.