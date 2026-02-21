Texas Rangers versatile infielder Cody Freeman is reportedly dealing with a stress fracture in his lower back, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. He is expected to miss four-to-six weeks as a result of the injury. It is an unfortunate update to receive early in spring training without question.

Freeman, 25, was selected by the Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2025 with Texas. Freeman ultimately slashed .228/.258/.342 across 36 total games played. Freeman displayed his defensive versatility, as he spent time at second base, third base, left field and right field. He primarily played second base, however.

Freeman was hoping to compete for a spot on the big league roster in spring training. Now, he is focused on recovering from his injury.

Overall, the infielder displayed signs of potential in the minor leagues. In 2025, he appeared in 97 games at the Triple-A level and hit .336/.382/.549 in his 384 at-bats. He added 19 home runs, 71 RBI, 75 runs scored and 25 doubles.

The Rangers played their first spring training game on Friday, losing 7-3 to the Kansas City Royals. Texas will play once again on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

Cody Freeman's presence will be missed. It is an unfortunate injury blow to say the least. Texas and Freeman are hopeful that he will be able to return sooner rather than later. If no setbacks occur, perhaps Freeman can return early in the season.

The Rangers will continue to monitor and provide updates on Freeman's injury status as they are made available.