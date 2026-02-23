The Texas Rangers have been trying to figure out who will be their right-handed hitter who can play some outfield, and Justin Foscue is set to have a chance to prove that he's the one for the job. That may have to be put on pause for a moment, as Foscue suffered some hamstring tightness in the Cactus League game, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

“Justin Foscue left today’s Cactus League game with right hamstring tightness,” Landry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Foscue has barely played his first two seasons in the league, but coming into spring training, he's looking at this as a chance to have a clean slate.

With the team looking to find that outfielder, veteran Mark Canha is supposed to be the leading candidate, but if Foscue can show just enough, he can leap him.

Article Continues Below

“If I do what I’m supposed to do offensively, it should take care of itself, regardless [of position versatility],” Foscue said via Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. “But having the ability to play outfield gives me some versatility with whatever matchups they want to throw out there, and it makes my game better. So I’m obviously open to that.”

Hopefully, the hamstring tightness doesn't set him back to where he can't prove himself during the spring. Foscue has a nice opportunity in front of him, and there's no doubt that he's going to do what it takes to seize the moment.

The Rangers will probably give an update on his injury status in the coming days.