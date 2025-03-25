The Texas Rangers are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season, as the team missed the playoffs after winning the World Series the previous year. Rangers’ veteran ace Jacob deGrom is healthy to start the season and the team also boasts exciting young pitching prospects Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker in the rotation.

Unfortunately, another young player who’s expected to be a big part of the organization’s future failed to make the cut this spring. Evan Carter won’t be part of the Rangers’ Opening Day roster, according to Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant on X. Carter has been optioned to Texas’ Triple-A affiliate to start the season.

Carter got his first taste of the majors in 2023 when he joined the team for 23 regular season games and performed well enough to make the playoff roster. The top prospect shined in the postseason, slashing .300/.417/.500 in 72 plate appearances and helping the Rangers win the World Series.

Evan Carter struggled with the Rangers this spring

Last year, however, Carter was limited to just 45 games as his season was derailed by a back injury. When he was healthy enough to take the field in 2024, he performed poorly, with a .633 OPS and an OPS+ of 80.

The 22-year-old outfielder continued his cold streak this spring, slashing .154/.214./.205 in 15 Cactus League games with the Rangers. He was scratched from a spring training game in February but his absence wasn’t injury-related.

Ultimately, the team felt it would be best to send Carter to Triple-A Round Rock and give him time to rediscover his swing without the unique pressures of playing in the majors.

The Rangers will also begin the 2025 season without starting pitcher Jon Gray. The veteran righty broke his wrist on a come-backer in a spring training matchup and was moved to the 60-day IL. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to rejoin the team.

Gray’s absence opened up a spot in the rotation and rookie starter Jack Leiter will get a chance to prove his brief, unsuccessful stint with Texas in 2024 was an aberration. The Rangers have added Leiter and Kumar Rocker to the starting rotation, hoping the team’s top pitching prospects are ready to contribute at the big league level.