Corey Seager's potential availability has been a major subject of discussion after the Texas Rangers star underwent surgery for a sports hernia before spring training. It still is not confirmed whether or not he will be ready to open the season, but manager Bruce Bochy is “optimistic,” per Rangers broadcaster Jared Sandler.

“Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy said he's ‘more optimistic' about Corey Seager's Opening Day availability today after watching him take swings yesterday,” Sandler wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Injuries have played an unfortunate role in Texas' spring training. Seager has seemingly been trending in a positive direction over the past week or two, though.

In the end, there is no rush for Seager to return. It's obviously a long season and it wouldn't be the end of the world if he missed the first couple weeks. Of course, being ready for Opening Day is helpful in terms of getting the year started on the right foot.

If Corey Seager proves he's healthy enough then Bruce Bochy will likely have him penciled into the Opening Day lineup. The regular season does not begin until March 28 so there is still time to make a final decision.

Rangers looking to defend World Series title

There will be pressure on this Rangers ball club in 2024. They were underdogs in 2023 and upset the American League's best teams in the playoffs. Texas ultimately defeated another underdog in the World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now the Rangers will be one of the teams to beat in 2024.

In the end, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Houston Astros are still receiving the most attention. But the Rangers have a lot more eyes on them heading into the '24 campaign.

Fortunately, Bruce Bochy knows a thing or two about dealing with pressure after winning multiple championships with the San Francisco Giants.

For now, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on Corey Seager's injury status as spring training continues.