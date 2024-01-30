Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager reportedly underwent surgery on Tuesday after suffering an injury in the 2023 postseason.

Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager reportedly underwent surgery on Tuesday. However, it isn't all bad news, per Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today.

“Corey Seager underwent surgery today for a sports hernia. #Rangers are hopeful he will be ready for Opening Day. Injury first occurred in the postseason, and initial thought was rest was best remedy,” Wilson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

So why is Seager receiving surgery now? According to Wilson, the injury failed to improve. Texas reportedly is not concerned about the situation, though.

Rangers need Corey Seager

The Rangers won the World Series in 2023. Seager played a pivotal role for Texas throughout the season.

Despite being limited to 119 games due to injury, Seager made his fourth career All-Star team and ultimately slashed .327/.390/.623/1.013. The Rangers shortstop added 33 home runs and led the league in doubles with 42.

Shohei Ohtani was obviously the favorite to win the AL MVP award, but Seager finished in second place in the voting. Seager continued to lead the Rangers during the postseason. Despite suffering an injury, he helped Texas defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 Fall Classic and was ultimately named World Series MVP.

The thought of Seager having to undergo surgery is surely a scary one for Rangers fans. Fortunately, though, it appears that he will be alright. It seems to be an ailment that is manageable.

The Rangers will keep close tabs on Seager's injury status prior to the 2024 campaign nonetheless. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Corey Seager as they are made available.