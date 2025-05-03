After Corey Seager was sent on the injured list, the Texas Rangers shortstop has been activated, according to the Rangers PR on X (formerly Twitter).

As a result, infielder Jonathan Ornelas was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Seager sustained the hamstring injury against the Athletics on April 22. Since then, the Rangers went 2-8 and fell out of the American League West hunt.

Now, they will get back their five-time All-Star. So far this season, he has a 286/.345/.468 line, which showed how lethal he is in the starting lineup.

However, the Rangers were hoping to get Seager back at some point during this series. After all, they teased a possible return for the All-Star.

Texas will get its core player back, with the hope of climbing back to first in the AL West.

Still, the franchise has a good amount of work to do. After all, they went from first to fourth in the division. Although teams like the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros have been solid, making up that ground is tough.

If there's a silver lining though, it goes to show how valuable Seager is for this team. The last two seasons, Seager had a 7.2 and a 5.0 in WAR (wins above replacement).

Corey Seager's return is huge for the Rangers

Going back to the WAR statistic, the shortstop has the highest on the team with 1.4. The only person that comes remotely close is Wyatt Langford with a 1.3.

It's not just the batting averages or the fieldwork that makes Seager shine. It's the attention he draws from other teams.

As a result, guys like Josh Jung and Marcus Semien can thrive off of that.

It forces pitchers to pitch to those guys, instead of Seager. Still, he manages to find a way to get on base. His patience at the plate, and being a smart hitter does wonders.

Because of that, it's likely something manager Bruce Bochy loves to see.

After losing 13-1 to the Mariners on Friday, Seager's return couldn't have come at a better time. There's no telling if he'll make an immediate impact.

However, the separation between them and first place isn't too vast. Two wins against the Mariners though would make matters better for them.

Still, they have only played 33 games this season. There is plenty of time to make up ground. With Seager returning from his injury, it can jumpstart the Rangers to make those necessary moves and win the games they need to get back to first place.