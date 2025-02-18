The Texas Rangers' title defense in 2024 did not go as planned. After winning the 2023 World Series, Texas took the field last April to high expectations, but a spate of injuries helped derail their season, leading to a 78-84 finish.

The team can reset headed into 2025, and it appears two critical pieces are ready to go. MLB.com released its projected Opening Day lineup for the Rangers on Monday and two names stick out in particular: starting pitcher Jacob deGrom and shortstop Corey Seager.

Seager played most of 2024 but a sports hernia ended his season on September 4. In 123 games, he slashed .278/.353/.512 with 30 home runs and 4.5 fWAR. Injuries have followed Seager throughout his career, but so has October success. He has won two World Series and been named series MVP both times, once with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 then with the Rangers two years ago.

The 30-year-old reported to spring training on time and faces no injury restrictions as he ramps up for the regular season.

“It’s a pretty normal offseason, which is nice. First time in a while,” Seager said last week, per NBC Sports. “It’s been good to kind of get in the gym and get in shape again and just kind of be ready.”

Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom is over his recent injury woes

deGrom has started a grand total of 47 games in the last five seasons as he has faced several injuries and underwent a second Tommy John surgery in 2023.

He pitched his first bullpen of the spring last week and all indications are he came out of it fine.

“Everything was Jacob, so it was good to see him out there,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. “I think everybody was excited to see him, and I'm sure he was a little nervous even though he's a veteran. But it was smooth sailing. All went well. It's effortless for him, and to command it the way he does, it’s just a gift. That's what elite pitchers do, is have the stuff and the command. It's like a whip. It just comes through so easy. I'm amazed that some of these guys can do what they can do, and he's one of them.”

deGrom returned from his rehab last September to make three starts before the end of the season and was effective in 10.2 innings pitched, striking out 14 and giving up only two earned runs. The veteran righty is hoping to build off that for a more-or-less complete season in 2025.

“We have to be smart with it,” he said. “We don't want to jump to 200-and-something innings, but I'd like to be able to go out there and make 30 [starts]. That's the goal. You sign here to pitch. I haven't been able to do that. So the goal is to go out there and make as many starts as I can to help contribute.”