After winning the 2023 World Series, the Texas Rangers wanted to repeat the feat in 2024. Unfortunately, that was not meant to be. Dealing with injuries and a host of other factors, manager Bruce Bochy and his team didn't even make it back to the postseason. One of the many reasons why: veteran ace Jacob deGrom missed almost the entirety of the 2024 season recovering from surgery. He returned late in the season, and discussed his return and other factors with press, including MLB.com's Kennedi Landry.

“Jacob deGrom is having a normal offseason and his arm feels really good,” posted Landry on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. “He’s looking forward to pitching this season. ‘The goal is to go out there and make as many starts as I can to help contribute. Things have been feeling really good.'”

Having a normal offseason is something that both deGrom and the Rangers are looking forward to. The team has a lot of talent, and a general manager in Chris Young that likes to be aggressive. Team owner Ray Davis is also known to be bold in certain instances, and 2025 could bring those instances to his doorstep. The team has already made a couple of notable moves this offseason, including trading for slugger Jake Burger and bringing back starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Can deGrom and other injured Rangers contributors from last season help out in 2025?

Jacob deGrom, Rangers look to return to postseason in 2025

Every member of the Rangers' projected rotation outside of Eovaldi missed time due to injury in 2024. deGrom and righty Tyler Mahle are coming off major injuries, while veteran Jon Gray and breakout Cody Bradford spent time on the shelf too. So, keeping their arms healthy is one of the most important things for Texas in 2025. Dane Dunning, currently projected for a long relief role, is also a starter by trade.

For as brilliant as deGrom has been in his career, he would likely be a surefire Hall of Famer if he'd just been healthier. There have been many bright spots and big moments in which the former New York Met has risen to the occasion. The Rangers hope that he will be able to do that for them at some point in the future. Possibly as soon as 2025. Can deGrom stay on the field and contribute towards a deep postseason run this season? That is something that all parties, especially the veteran and his team, hopes to come true.