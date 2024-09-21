Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is revealing his feelings on suffering a season-ending injury. The infielder says he's not happy that his 2024 campaign came to an end so early, after suffering a hernia. He had a medical procedure to correct the issue.

“I feel good, it’s good to be on the other end of [the surgery],” Seager said on Friday, per MLB.com. “Just to be able to have a healthy offseason is nice. I’m frustrated, obviously, that my season had to end early, but in general, it was probably the right thing to do, and just to be able to look forward to next year.”

The season officially ended for the shortstop on September 12. Seager finished the 2024 campaign with a .278 batting average, to go with 30 home runs and 74 RBIs.

“Personally, [my goal for the offseason] is just to get healthy,” Seager added. “I didn't really have an offseason last year obviously, so to be able to just kind of get healthy and get your body back where you want to is something I'm really looking forward to.”

The Rangers have had a disappointing season

Seager is one of many Rangers who have dealt with injury issues this season. Almost the entire pitching staff was banged up at some point, forcing the team to use several different relief pitchers throughout the year. The 2024 campaign was a disappointment for Texas, as the team is nearly guaranteed a losing season. Texas is 73-81 heading into Saturday's games.

The shortstop has been struggling to stay healthy. He had two hernia surgeries in the last year, and he will need the offseason to heal from his latest procedure. It may be a bit of a long road to Seager feeling 100 percent once again.

“He’s starting to move around a little bit better; I'm walking faster than him right now,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.

Rangers fans hope next season is much better for the team. Texas won a World Series in 2023, and fans thought the team may be on the road to build a dynasty. It hasn't worked out that way; Texas has lost 7 of their last 10 games.

Seager has missed most of those contests. The shortstop's last appearance was on September 2, in a game against the New York Yankees. He had two hits in that game, and posted four hits in his last two game appearances.

The Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 Eastern. Seattle is 79-75 on the year.