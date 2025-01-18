The Texas Rangers earned a World Series victory in 2023 but failed to reach the postseason in 2024? So what is the team's 2025 ceiling? Well, according to manager Bruce Bochy, the '25 Rangers don't have a ceiling, via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.

Expand Tweet

“We don't think there is a ceiling,” Bochy said on Saturday. “We don't, I mean, we're two years away from being world champions. We certainly think that can happen again if we play like we're capable of playing the type of baseball that we need to play, get the years that we expect from these guys.

“We all do our jobs, that's gonna be the biggest, and stay healthy… We certainly think we're in the mix to get back to the World Series. That's why we're here. I wouldn't be here if I didn't feel like that.”

Rangers' outlook for 2025 season

Was 2024 a disappointing season for the Rangers? Yes, but there is no denying the fact that the ball club was decimated by injury concerns. The Rangers still feature an all-around talented roster, and the American League West is a winnable division.

Jacob deGrom is expected to play a big role in the starting rotation after dealing with an injury-plagued 2024 campaign. Corey Seager is looking to lead the offense once again after dealing with an injury of his own last year.

The Rangers must find a way to limit the injuries. If they are able to accomplish that feat, then 2025 has a realistic chance to be a strong season in Texas.

Of course, the 2025 regular season is still a few months away from beginning. Texas has plenty of time to prepare. Bruce Bochy's mindset is encouraging for Rangers fans, though, as Texas hopes to make another deep postseason run during the upcoming campaign. The Rangers will be an interesting team to follow this season.