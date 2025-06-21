Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for many years when he is healthy, but injury problems have kept him off the mound for a large chunk of the past few seasons. whether it has been with the Rangers or the New York Mets, deGrom's body has limited the impact that he can have on his team.

Thankfully, that has not been the case this season. The two-time former Cy Young winner has been healthy all year and has delivered elite outing after elite outing on the mound for Texas, and that was no different on Friday night.

The star right-hander went six innings for Bruce Bochy and company in a 6-2 win over he Pittsburgh Pirates, notching seven strikeouts while giving up five hits, a walk and a pair of earned runs.

After the game, Bochy was left to do nothing but appreciate deGrom's greatness after yet another strong outing, via Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

“It’s been great [watching him],” Bochy said. “I've always said this, and I appreciate his talent. I'm a fan. I love watching him, so to have him back healthy and watching what he's doing, it's cool. For him to be pitching without being in pain, I'm excited for him, because he went through a lot before the surgery. It’s just good to see a healthy guy that’s one of the best ever in the game.”

deGrom's latest gem adds on to what has been a phenomenal season from him. Now, in 15 starts, he has a 7-2 record for a Rangers squad that has struggled somewhat when he has not been on the mound. Coming into this win against the Pirates, he had a spectacular 2.19 ERA in 82.1 innings pitched with 80 strikeouts and just 17 walks.

deGrom's 15 starts are the most he's made since 2021, and he started just nine games over the past two seasons combined. He has not played a full season since back in 2019 for the Mets when he won his second Cy Young.

Now, he is back to his best again.

“I can't say better than expected, because I expected Jacob to do what he's been doing his whole career,” Bochy added after the game, per Landry. “Now he's doing what I saw a lot from the other side. This is what he can do when he's healthy. … The consistency is remarkable. He’s so gifted at putting the ball where he wants. I'm a fan. I appreciate these players — their gifts and talents — but especially him and what he can do.”

If deGrom can keep up this level of production, the rest of the American League will be hoping that they don't have to see him in the playoffs.