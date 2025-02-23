Through 11 seasons, Jacob deGrom has a career 2.52 ERA, two Cy Young Awards and four All-Star selections to his name. He is undeniably one of the best starting pitchers of his generation, a talent who has drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax. The Hall of Fame seemed like a safe bet during his peak years, but injuries have severely damaged his case.

That is not deGrom's concern right now, however. He is focused on helping the Texas Rangers return to the playoffs. The 2023 World Series champions are a prime bounce-back candidate this season following a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Assuming the club can stay healthier as a group, and young players like Wyatt Langford, Cody Bradford and Josh Smith can continue their development, Bruce Bochy's ballclub has a good shot of capturing the Rangers' first divisional title in 14 years. Those ambitions are unlikely to be realized if deGrom does not carry a decent workload, though.

The 2018 National League ERA leader (1.70) has pitched just over 197 innings from 2021-24 combined. Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert led the big leagues with 208 2/3 innings of work last season. That is a jarring juxtaposition. But some people at MLB Network are still optimistic that deGrom can noticeably increase his volume in 2025.

Longtime play-by-play man and studio host Matt Vasgersian and New York Mets Hall of Famer Ron Darling each predict that the the 26-year-old right-hander will toss a minimum of 100 innings in the forthcoming campaign. Rangers fans, and baseball fans in general, will probably sign up for that number right now.

Rangers need at least a semi-healthy Jacob deGrom

The opportunity to watch a prodigiously skilled hurler like deGrom make 16-17 starts is something many would value. The Rangers obviously hope for a full-season sample size, especially since they inked him to a five-year, $185 million contract before 2023, but they know that is doubtful. deGrom can do his part to position the Rangers for a prosperous October run by giving Bochy innings throughout 2025.

Nathan Eovaldi has his own troubling medical history, Andrew Heaney is now on the Pittsburgh Pirates and 40-year-old Max Scherzer is trying to extend his HOF MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays. The starting rotation is in serious need of bodies. And when healthy, deGrom has proven to be far more than that.

He is still one of the most dependable pitchers in baseball, that is, of course, when one has the option to depend on him. Hopefully, deGrom can continue to move through spring training and begin the new season on a healthy note.