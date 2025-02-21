The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly agreed to a contract with veteran starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports. The deal is worth $5 million for one season and it includes incentives.

Heaney, a 33-year-old left-handed hurler, made his big league debut in 2014 with the Miami Marlins. He later joined the Los Angeles Angels, however, where he pitched from 2015-2021.

Despite displaying impressive strikeout ability on the mound, Heaney struggled to find consistency. He clearly had a high-ceiling but Heaney was unable to reach his potential in Anaheim. One has to imagine the Pirates believe in Heaney's potential given their decision to sign him.

The Angels finally moved on during the 2021 season, ultimately trading him to the New York Yankees. Things got even worse for Heaney, who recorded a lackluster 7.32 ERA in New York across 12 outings (five starts).

The Los Angeles Dodgers, a team known for getting the most out of pitchers, took a chance on the left-hander and signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season. He was limited to 16 appearances (14 starts), but pitched well during the '21 campaign. Perhaps Heaney had finally figured it out at the big league level.

He turned in a 3.10 ERA while striking out 110 hitters across 72.2 innings pitched. Heaney's strong season landed him a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers.

Although the southpaw enjoyed some impressive moments in Texas, he was unable to replicate his Dodgers success. Heaney recorded an ERA of over four in both 2023 and 2024.

Now he will attempt to find his footing in Pittsburgh with the Pirates. If Pittsburgh is unable to contend for a postseason spot, Heaney will likely emerge as a trade candidate before the deadline in July. The National League Central is a winnable division, though, so Heaney could contribute to a potential Pirates' postseason run.

Either way, the Pirates are adding a veteran pitcher who can help the younger arms in the rotation.