Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom has continued to trend in a promising direction before the 2025 MLB season. The Rangers are hopeful that deGrom will be able to stay healthy and pitch at a high level in 2025. According to Rangers radio/TV broadcaster Jared Sandler, the former Cy Young winning hurler will throw a live bullpen on Saturday and is expected to pitch in a spring training game on Friday.

deGrom previously underwent Tommy John surgery. The 36-year-old returned late in 2024 and appeared in three games. Now, deGrom is hoping to have a healthy 2025 campaign.

Jacob deGrom's potential impact on 2025 Rangers

deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in MLB when healthy. Injuries have played a significant role in his career over the years, though. He has not pitched in more than 16 games in a single season since 2019. That also happens to be the year he won his second and most recent Cy Young award.

The right-handed pitcher has performed well since the '19 campaign, but his production has come in limited action. He even turned in a 1.69 ERA across 10.2 innings last season despite coming off the aforementioned surgery.

There is reason to believe that Jacob deGrom can still pitch at a Cy Young-caliber level. Yes, the odds are stacked against him at 36 years old with a history of injury concerns. If deGrom can find a way to stay on the mound, though, his talent will take care of the rest. The veteran is almost unhittable when he is on top of his game.

Texas earned a World Series victory in 2023. The Rangers failed to reach the postseason in 2024, however. Injuries significantly impacted the ball club throughout the 2024 season. A healthy deGrom campaign would certainly go a long way toward helping Texas return to the postseason.

For now, Jacob deGrom is focused on spring training with the Rangers.