Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom has continued to trend in a promising direction before the 2025 MLB season. The Rangers are hopeful that deGrom will be able to stay healthy and pitch at a high level in 2025. According to Rangers radio/TV broadcaster Jared Sandler, the former Cy Young winning hurler will throw a live bullpen on Saturday and is expected to pitch in a spring training game on Friday.

deGrom previously underwent Tommy John surgery. The 36-year-old returned late in 2024 and appeared in three games. Now, deGrom is hoping to have a healthy 2025 campaign.

Jacob deGrom's potential impact on 2025 Rangers

deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in MLB when healthy. Injuries have played a significant role in his career over the years, though. He has not pitched in more than 16 games in a single season since 2019. That also happens to be the year he won his second and most recent Cy Young award.

Related Texas Rangers NewsArticle continues below
Rangers 1B Jake Burger standing next to his daughter with these emojis 🥹 surrounding them
Rangers 1B Jake Burger reacts to hitting first home run after daughter’s heart surgery
Rangers Evan Carter looking serious.
Why Evan Carter isn’t playing in Rangers-Cubs spring training game
Image of Texas Rangers coach Bruce Bochy smiling next to image of Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger smiling
Rangers’ Bruce Bochy makes bold Jake Burger claim before 2025 MLB season

The right-handed pitcher has performed well since the '19 campaign, but his production has come in limited action. He even turned in a 1.69 ERA across 10.2 innings last season despite coming off the aforementioned surgery.

There is reason to believe that Jacob deGrom can still pitch at a Cy Young-caliber level. Yes, the odds are stacked against him at 36 years old with a history of injury concerns. If deGrom can find a way to stay on the mound, though, his talent will take care of the rest. The veteran is almost unhittable when he is on top of his game.

Texas earned a World Series victory in 2023. The Rangers failed to reach the postseason in 2024, however. Injuries significantly impacted the ball club throughout the 2024 season. A healthy deGrom campaign would certainly go a long way toward helping Texas return to the postseason.

For now, Jacob deGrom is focused on spring training with the Rangers.