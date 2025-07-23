Despite not being selected to the 2025 All-Star team, Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi still walked away with both the bonus — and the respect. The veteran starter recently spoke on the organization’s decision to award him his $100,000 MLB All-Star bonus, despite not being named to the American League roster for the Midsummer Classic — a rare move that’s earned widespread praise around the league.

In a post by Dallas Morning News reporter Shawn McFarland, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Eovaldi thanked the Rangers for the gesture and said he felt honored to be viewed as an All-Star by the team, even without an official nod.

“Nathan Eovaldi said he’s ‘very thankful’ for the Rangers giving him an All-Star bonus despite the fact that he wasn’t selected to the team.”

And that appreciation is well-earned. A two-time World Series champion, Eovaldi delivered one of the strongest first halves of any pitcher in the majors this season. Prior to the break, he made 16 starts, posting a 7-3 record, a 1.58 ERA, 94 strikeouts, and just 14 walks across 91 innings. Though he has yet to pitch in the second half, his pre-break dominance set a clear tone for Texas.

The 35-year-old's contributions extend well beyond the stat sheet. Eovaldi’s steady presence and veteran leadership have helped stabilize a Rangers pitching staff that’s been hit hard by injuries. His poise on the mound and influence in the clubhouse have been key as Texas navigates a tight postseason race.

Currently sitting at 51-50, the Rangers have won seven of their last ten games and are making a steady climb in both the American League West and Wild Card standings. They trail the first-place Houston Astros by 7.5 games and are just 2.5 games behind the second-place Seattle Mariners. Texas also sits ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics, positioning themselves firmly in the playoff hunt as the second half of the 2025 season intensifies.

Eovaldi’s impact — both in numbers and intangibles — has been impossible to overlook. The bonus may not have been required, but it was a fitting reward for a pitcher whose performance, professionalism, and presence continue to anchor the Rangers' hopes.