The Texas Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Tuesday night. After Cincy racked up 14 runs on Kumar Rocker and the bullpen on Monday, they were shut out at home. The Rangers turned to Nathan Eovaldi for the second game of the series, and he dominated with a Maddux. With only 99 pitches in a complete game shutout, the veteran spoke to Victory+ about his efficiency.

"I needed to go out there and go deep in the game. Pick up the boys and I was able to do that tonight. That's what makes it a little more special." Nathan Eovaldi after recording the third complete game shutout of his career🔊#AllForTX pic.twitter.com/cgq0Nc9ajf — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think it was the first-pitch strikes,” Eovaldi said. “But also, the off-speed pitches. I was able to get some quick outs, and I didn't really have many deep counts. There were a few in there, but again, once we gave up that first hit, we were able to get a double play out of it. And not walking guys helps.”

Eovaldi allowed just four hits and no walks in the full nine innings on Tuesday. After a seven RBI game on Monday, Elly De La Cruz was held without a hit and made the final out in the game. The Maddux is named after Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, who racked up 13 of them in his career. Eovaldi's pitching coach is Mike Maddux, Greg's older brother.

The Rangers have gotten solid pitching this year, and that should help them get back to the playoffs.

Pitching is key for the Rangers this year

Of all of the issues the Rangers had last year, pitching injuries were the most significant. Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney were the only pitchers to throw over 103 innings last year. Despite losing Max Scherzer in free agency, they have a loaded rotation that should win them games where their offense goes quiet.

While Jacob deGrom may never get back to his Cy Young levels, even a step down is one of the top pitchers in the league. His first start of the season was dominant, with five shutout innings and only two hits allowed. Despite the blowout loss with Rocker on the hill, the Rangers have a lot to hope for in their rotation.

On offense, the Rangers have just 18 runs through their first six games. They also picked up only four hits in Monday's game, but a win is a win. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager have both gotten off to slow starts, and if they can turn it around, the Rangers can start to pile up early-season wins.

The Rangers and Reds finish their series with a 12:10 central time first pitch on Wednesday.