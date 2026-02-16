Earlier in the MLB offseason, the New York Mets traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien.

The trade has a big opportunity to help both sides. The Rangers have added another left-handed bat and someone three years younger than Semien. As for the Mets, they get a veteran bat from the right side capable of forming a great duo alongside Francisco Lindor at shortstop. The Mets would then go out and replace Nimmo in center field with former White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.

Nimmo is now in Texas, giving the Rangers a much-improved outfield after losing Adolis Garcia to the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency.

On Monday, Nimmo spoke about what his new role is going to be as a leadoff hitter.

Brandon Nimmo on batting leadoff, which manager Skip Schumaker said the newcomer would be doing this season for #Rangers. pic.twitter.com/ZOjqd85CBU — DLLS Rangers (@DLLS_Rangers) February 16, 2026

“It dictates how many at-bats you are going to get,” Nimmo said. “Me batting leadoff should get a lot of at-bats. I wanna be up there a lot, and I feel if you get those oppertunitties then you have opportunities to great things. I'm looking forward to it. We'll see, it will depend on situations, games, pitchers that we are facing, and how I would approach the first at-bat being the leadoff hitter. I've done it a few different ways. I have a lot of experience with it. We will adjust accordingly.”

With Brandon Nimmo batting leadoff, a lineup of Nimmo, Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager, Josh Jung, Jake Burger, Josh Smith, Joc Pederson, Kyle Higashioka, and Evan Carter could be in the works. The rotation is going to look very good with a healthy Jacob deGrom, followed by star Nathan Eovaldi, MacKenzie Gore, Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, and Jordan Montgomery.