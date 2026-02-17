The Texas Rangers made a number of changes this offseason. Texas hired a new manager in Skip Schumaker to lead the team. The Rangers also traded for MacKenzie Gore in addition to other roster moves.

Schumaker, a former player, began his post-playing career with the San Diego Padres in 2016, serving in multiple roles. He made it as far as associate manager in San Diego, a role he handled in 2020. Meanwhile, the Padres drafted Gore in 2017.

As a result, Schumaker has known Gore for many years now. The new Rangers manager recently told ClutchPoints that he believes there is still “another gear” for Gore in his pitching development.

“I was in San Diego when we drafted MacKenzie, so I've known him for a long time,” Schumaker told ClutchPoints. “MacKenzie is a guy that wants to be great. He was traded to Washington, obviously a big trade there for Juan Soto. And you watched him mature year after year there, and I think there's still another gear here… He's so young still.

“I know it feels like he's been here forever. His name has been in every trade rumor for maybe his whole career, but I still feel like there's another gear for MacKenzie.”

As Schumaker said, Gore has consistently been mentioned in trade rumors. As a prospect, he was linked to multiple teams. Sure enough, San Diego ended up sending him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto deal.

The Nationals' rebuild did not go according to plan and Gore found himself in trade rumors once again. The Rangers acquired him this past offseason, and perhaps now the trade rumors will go away. Texas has built a respectable starting rotation, with Gore set to join a pitching staff that includes Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.