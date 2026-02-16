For the first time since 2022, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien won't be playing on the Texas Rangers. However, there is no bad blood between the two.

Semien was simply traded in the deal that landed the Rangers Brandon Nimmo. Texas was doing what they thought was best for their organization. As Semien prepares for his tenure with the New York Mets, Seager shut down any talk of a reported beef, via Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports.

“Me and Marcus have a fine relationship,” Seager said. “We both respect each other, we're both professional. We knew how to go about our business and try to accomplish a goal, and we did that. You can't take that away from us.”

Corey Seager was asked at #Rangers camp about his relationship with Marcus Semien and said this: pic.twitter.com/f0fnahsDN4 — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) February 16, 2026

Article Continues Below

Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that there was an internal conflict between Semien and Seager, by Jon Heyman of The New York Post. He stated that it was part of the reason the Rangers decided to deal away Semien. Seager did start his statement by saying he wanted to keep things in house, pointing to a potential dissenting opinion between the pair. However, the middle infielders found a way to get past any problems on the diamond.

The Rangers are now poised to enter the 2026 season with Josh Smith at second base next to Seager at shortstop. He's coming off of a campaign that saw him hit .251 with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. The expectations will only be greater on Smith's shoulders now.

As for Seager and Semien, they both still have the same goal, now on different teams. For whatever went on behind the scenes, they can always share in the glory of their 2023 World Series.