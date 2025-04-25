The Texas Rangers will play the Athletics on Thursday night. Before the game, manager Bruce Bochy announced that starting pitcher Kumar Rocker will be placed on the injured list, via Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

“Kumar Rocker is going on the injured list with mild right shoulder impingement, per Bruce Bochy,” Landry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rocker, a 25-year-old who played his college baseball at Vanderbilt, has struggled across five appearances so far in the 2025 campaign. Rocker owns an 8.10 ERA in his 20 innings of work up to this point. Now dealing with a shoulder injury, it remains to be seen when Rocker will return.

Injuries have unfortunately impacted Rocker over the years. He features potential but Rocker will need to find a way to stay healthy in order to develop consistency at the big league level.

The Rangers as a team have been recently negatively impacted by injuries. Their 2024 season was decimated by the injury bug following the Rangers' 2023 World Series championship. With players such as Kumar Rocker and Corey Seager already dealing with injury trouble in 2025, Texas is hopeful that health issues won't prove to be too problematic once again.

The ball club currently holds a 14-10 record, a mark that is good for first place in the American League West. However, Texas is just a half-game in front of the Seattle Mariners and one game ahead of the Houston Astros.

The Rangers are certainly in a position to make a postseason run once again. It is only April, though. It remains to be seen if this Rangers ball club can stay healthy for an entire 162-game campaign.

As long as Texas overcomes the injury bug, the team should remain in contention throughout the year. As for Rocker, updates will be provided on his injury status as they are made available.