The Texas Rangers are looking to continue their strong start, as they are currently a game and a half behind the division leading Seattle Mariners. With a win tonight, they will at least maintain that standing. However, they will be facing another division rival in the Houston Astros in the third game of a four-matchup series. Now, entering this early season divisional clash, the Rangers will be without outfielder Evan Carter due to a right quad injury, according to Rangers beat writer Evan Grant on X, formerly Twitter.

“Evan Carter has been scratched with right quadriceps soreness,” posted Grant on the social media platform.

Hopefully Carter just needs a night off, as the young outfielder has had a rough start to the 2025 campaign. Since making his debut against the Boston Red Sox earlier this month, Carter is hitting just .182 with a home run and three RBIs. It's safe to say that both Carter and the Rangers brass, such as manager Bruce Bochy, would love to get him back on track. Maybe a night or two out of the lineup will give the center fielder a sorely needed breather.

Rangers look to return to postseason after disappointing 2024 campaign

After a 2023 season in which they captured the franchise's first World Series title, the Rangers took a step backwards last season. Injuries and inconsistency plagued the world champions, and they missed the postseason all together. If the season was ending in two weeks, then they would be right in the middle of the playoff hunt.

That is also factoring in the injuries they have sustained, as well as slow starts from players like Carter and second baseman Marcus Semien. If the Rangers hope to get back to true title contention, then getting back to full strength is imperative. Hopefully the late scratch of Carter is just a much-needed night off for their talented outfielder. If that is the case, then another postseason hunt should be in play as this season progresses.