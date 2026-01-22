It's been known that Mackenzie Gore was on the trading block, and it was only a matter of time until a deal took place. Well, it looks like the Texas Rangers stepped in and met the Washington Nationals' price, and they were able to land the starting pitcher in a trade, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The Texas Rangers are acquiring left-hander MacKenzie Gore in a trade with the Washington Nationals, sources tell ESPN. It's a 5-for-1 deal, with a handful of prospects heading back to the Nationals,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Nationals wanted several prospects in return for Gore, and that's what they got.

“The Texas Rangers are acquiring MacKenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals for Gavin Fien, Alejandro Rosario, Abimelec Ortiz, Devin Fitz-Gerald and Yeremy Cabrera, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Robert Murray wrote on X.

Fien and Rosario are considered the two big fish in the trade, and though they're not highly ranked prospects, they are still considered solid players who could be good in the Nationals' system. Ortiz was the No. 18-ranked prospect in the Rangers' system according to MLB.com, and Fitz-Gerald is No. 12.

As for the Rangers, they're getting an All-Star player that should help them take the next step with the roster they already have. The Rangers finished 81-81 last season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they were projected to win more games this season.

Gore had been linked to a few teams, such as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, but it looks like the Rangers were the only team that was willing to give up what they needed to make a deal happen.