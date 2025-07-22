The Texas Rangers struggled to stay around the .500 mark throughout the first half of the season. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has tried his best to turn things around, including getting himself ejected multiple times. With the trade deadline looming, Texas has become a team to watch. If they do, team president Chris Young wants an upgrade over Robert Garcia in the bullpen.

The change in the Rangers' approach to the deadline is thanks in large part of how they have begun the second half of the season. Texas is 3-1 over their last four games, including two wins over the Detroit Tigers at home. Bochy's pitching staff has been excellent, allowing four total runs over that stretch. Despite that, Garcia and the relievers are the biggest weak point on the team.

Young has been the Rangers' president since September. As he enters the first trade deadline of his tenure, the pressure is on to figure out which direction the team is heading. According to 105.3 The Fan, Young wants to address the bullpen if the team is going to contend.

“If this team continues to play good baseball and win, improving the bullpen is something that we will likely have to do.” Young said.

While Bochy has done his best to work around a weak group of relievers, Young is right. Luke Jackson and Garcia lead the team in saves with nine and seven, respectively. As a team, Texas sits in the middle of the league when it comes to team saves. A lot has been asked of Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and the starting rotation. However, there are plenty of relievers on the market.

The Rangers have a little more than a week to decide what they want to do before the July 31 deadline. However, should they choose to go all-in, a reliever is at the top of their priority list.