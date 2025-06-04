Tony Clark and the Major League Baseball Players Association have hired different lawyers. He and the MLBPA are the subject of an FBI probe looking into them and the National Football League. Both leagues use the same firm, OneTeam Partners, to handle name, image, and likeness opportunities for its players. The FBI is looking into the firm's actions, making sure that there were no illegal financial actions made by either party involved.

Clark has led the Major League Baseball Players Association since 2013 as its executive director. While Clark and the MLBPA have joined together to announce that they will cooperate fully, their decision to use different lawyers turned heads.

The probe's goal is to make sure that its officials are not taking advantage through OneTeam to make more money.

OneTeam Partners is a firm the MLB and NFL use to handle commercial opportunities for the league's athletes. While the FBI reached out to the NFL Players Association, the bulk of the investigation focuses on the MLBPA. The players association made it clear that they are not hiding anything from the FBI as the probe continues, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich.

Article Continues Below
More MLB News
Giants news: LaMonte Wade getting DFA'd among several roster moves
Giants’ LaMonte Wade getting DFA’d among several roster movesChris Spiering ·
Pete Fairbanks photoshopped in Phillies jersey.
Phillies’ perfect trade offer for Rays’ star relieverBailey Bassett ·
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) exits the field after the second inning after giving up two runs to the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field.
Twins get concerning Pablo Lopez injury updateBenedetto Vitale ·
Bo Bichette Tigers jersey
Tigers’ trade offer lands Bo Bichette from Blue JaysBailey Bassett ·
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) receives a new baseball after surrendering a run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at T-Mobile Park
Mariners’ George Kirby downplays 102.7 mph liner to the faceQuinn Allen ·
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) shown in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Alex Cora is totally fed up with Red Sox’s ‘same mistakes’Owen Crisafulli ·

“In close coordination with the players, MLBPA has hired outside counsel at Morrison & Foerster to respond to an investigation conducted by the Department of Justice,” the MLPBA said on Tuesday. “The MLBPA has, and will continue to, fully cooperate with law enforcement during this investigation.”

Clark has hired Daniel Collins to represent him during the probe. It is possible that Clark and the MLBPA don't want to appear like they could collude during the investigation. However, this is not the first time they have faced such allegations.

Last season, Clark faced allegations that he unfairly took money for himself in 2019. The MLBPA shot down those rumors, but the FBI's latest probe will uncover the truth. Despite the ongoing probe, both Clark and the MLBPA have maintain their innocence.

Clark is the focus of this investigation at the same time as he and MLB attempt to avoid a lockout.