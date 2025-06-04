Tony Clark and the Major League Baseball Players Association have hired different lawyers. He and the MLBPA are the subject of an FBI probe looking into them and the National Football League. Both leagues use the same firm, OneTeam Partners, to handle name, image, and likeness opportunities for its players. The FBI is looking into the firm's actions, making sure that there were no illegal financial actions made by either party involved.

Clark has led the Major League Baseball Players Association since 2013 as its executive director. While Clark and the MLBPA have joined together to announce that they will cooperate fully, their decision to use different lawyers turned heads.

The probe's goal is to make sure that its officials are not taking advantage through OneTeam to make more money.

OneTeam Partners is a firm the MLB and NFL use to handle commercial opportunities for the league's athletes. While the FBI reached out to the NFL Players Association, the bulk of the investigation focuses on the MLBPA. The players association made it clear that they are not hiding anything from the FBI as the probe continues, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich.

Article Continues Below

“In close coordination with the players, MLBPA has hired outside counsel at Morrison & Foerster to respond to an investigation conducted by the Department of Justice,” the MLPBA said on Tuesday. “The MLBPA has, and will continue to, fully cooperate with law enforcement during this investigation.”

Clark has hired Daniel Collins to represent him during the probe. It is possible that Clark and the MLBPA don't want to appear like they could collude during the investigation. However, this is not the first time they have faced such allegations.

Last season, Clark faced allegations that he unfairly took money for himself in 2019. The MLBPA shot down those rumors, but the FBI's latest probe will uncover the truth. Despite the ongoing probe, both Clark and the MLBPA have maintain their innocence.

Clark is the focus of this investigation at the same time as he and MLB attempt to avoid a lockout.