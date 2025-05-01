The Toronto Blue Jays made big moves this offseason. Anthony Santander joined the Blue Jays lineup, forming a dynamic duo with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Manager John Schneider learned from last year's mistakes and is leading a unified clubhouse. The energy around Toronto is good one month into the season.

That being said, everything can be improved, including the Blue Jays' roster. The team is good on paper, but are struggling to find consistency, largely on the offensive side of the ball. Guerrero Jr.'s batting average is back up to his standards, but he nor Santander are bringing enough power to the lineup. As a result, their offense is shaky, something they can't afford when anyone but Chris Bassitt is on the mound.

Toronto continues to find itself in the middle of the American League East this season. However, all it takes for them to rise in the standings is a slight uptick in their day-to-day play. The team, as currently constructed, is capable, but the Blue Jays will be one of the many fringe contenders looking to add a piece via trade. The market is fruitful in the early going, but it remains to be seen just how many players will be available.

Based on players that are rumored to be available when the trade deadline rolls around later on this summer, here are three players the Blue Jays could target as difference-makers.

St. Louis Cardinals Reliever Ryan Helsley

Helsley is one of the best closers in the major leagues. He is off to another good start, albeit not as hot as 2024. Helsley turned heads when he racked up 49 saves, only blowing two opportunities along the way. He is not needed as much this season with the Cardinals not in as many save scenarios as they were a year ago. The closer still carries respect around the league, and multiple teams are interested in adding Helsley.

The Blue Jays are certainly one squad that will kick the tires on a Helsley deal. They lost Jordan Romano to the Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason, leaving them grasping at straws. Jeff Hoffman is closing games for Toronto right now, but he lacks the talent that a reliever like Helsley brings to the table. The 30-year-old is in desperate need of a change of scenery, and the Blue Jays could be a great fit for him.

Along with a better offense, the argument can be made that Toronto's fielding is also better than St. Louis'. The team has Gold Glove winners across the diamond that give their pitcher peace of mind when they step onto the mound. Schneider needs an ace in the hole to play at the end of tight contests when things get serious, and Helsley could fill that role perfectly.

Colorado Rockies Pitcher German Marquez

Another player who needs a change of scenery, Marquez just reached the 1,000 career strikeout milestone, but is wasting away in Colorado. He is one of the longest-tenured Rockies, but is still waiting to taste success. He and the Blue Jays fit very well. His ability gives Schneider another reliable option in his starting rotation, while Marquez will finally be liberated from Coors Field.

Toronto's pitching is letting the team down one month into the 2025 season. Their pitchers have one of the highest cumulative ERA's in the league. Allowing so many runs puts their offense at a disadvantage, especially on nights they only put up a couple runs. Marquez's introduction gives the team an upgrade on the mound even though his numbers are just as bad.

Marquez is still waiting on his first win of the season after six starts. However, taking on good offensive teams as well as pitching half of his games at home are reasons to look past his poor start to the year. Bringing him in is a risk for the Blue Jays, but he won't cost them nearly as much as the other top pitchers on the market will.

Chicago White Sox Outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Toronto has one of the more solid outfields in Major League Baseball. However, adding Robert Jr. brings more to the team offensively than they are currently getting from Alan Roden. Robert Jr. is a former Silver Slugger and Gold Glove award winner, and the Blue Jays are a major upgrade when it comes to their situation.

Most experts expect Robert Jr. to move this summer, but they said that during the offseason. The White Sox, for whatever reason, decided to hold on to him for a little bit longer. Now, though, they need to get as much as they can for him before his value goes down. Contenders around the league will ask about him, and Toronto might be the one team willing to pay. Adding Robert Jr. gives them an outfield of him, Daulton Varsho, and George Springer.

While their stars don't burn as bright, the Blue Jays are still in the American League playoff picture. They will be looking to add one last piece via trade, hoping they are one acquisition away.