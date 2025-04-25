The Colorado Rockies are continuing their rebuild with a bad start to 2025. However, starting pitcher German Marquez reached a milestone that the franchise has never seen. He struck out Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. once and Vinnie Pasquantino twice to reach 1,000 career strikeouts.

Marquez is the first Rockies pitcher to ever reach 1,000 career K's in his tenth year in Colorado, according to MLB.com Rockies reporter Thomas Harding. He is one of the few constants of a franchise that is one of the worst in the league in recent memory. Marquez notched his final 14 strikeouts across his four starts this season. Unfortunately for him, he is winless to start the season.

The Rockies appear stuck in a cycle of disappoint, leading to rumors that their manager could be looking for a way out of Colorado. Marquez and Kyle Freeland are the leaders of their rotation with more than five years of experience in Major League Baseball. Outside of them, though, the Rockies pitching staff is suspect at best.

Offensively, the team is just as lost as it has ever been. Colorado's $182 million designated hitter Kris Bryant has yet to get over his back issues to start the year. The supporting cast around him isn't picking up the slack, either. The Rockies offense hits worse than every team in the league outside of the Chicago White Sox. ‘

Looking ahead, it doesn't appear that Marquez will receive any significant help this season. The 30-year-old might be better off hoping for a trade to a contender so he can have a chance to win. However, he needs to get back on his game and improve his 9.30 ERA on the year.

Regardless of where he ends up at the end of the season, Marquez has a place in the Rockies' record books. Playing at a notoriously hitter-friendly ballpark is a challenge for pitchers. He earned his last three strikeouts too, K'ing Witt Jr. and Pasquantino, two of the best batters for the Royals.

However, Marquez has battled through it to become one immortalized in Rockies history.