The Toronto Blue Jays' tough stretch took another blow on Sunday. Pitcher Kevin Gausman found himself at the center of the latest debacle, both figuratively and literally.

During the opener of their doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Gausman endured one of the roughest outings of his season. After breezing through the first two innings on just 18 pitches, everything unraveled in the third.

Gausman threw an exhausting 53 pitches, the most in a single inning by any pitcher since 2022. He allowed six runs on three hits and issued five walks. His ERA ballooned from 3.16 to 4.50 when manager John Schneider pulled him from the game.

Frustration clearly boiled over as Gausman left the mound. He exchanged words with home plate umpire Chris Conroy, who had drawn the Blue Jays' ire with a controversial strike zone. Gausman's protests didn’t end there.

After retreating to the dugout, he continued arguing and was ultimately ejected. But the chaos didn’t stop there. While making his way down the dugout steps in visible frustration, Gausman lost his balance and stumbled, adding an embarrassing physical miscue to an already humiliating afternoon.

Kevin Gausman allowed six runs on five walks and two hits in the third inning He was taken out of the game then ejected and stumbled down the dugout steps while arguing with the umpire

The stumble, though minor, became a fitting symbol of the Blue Jays’ current freefall. Toronto would go on to lose the game 11 to 2, marking their sixth defeat in their last seven games. Their frustration mounted further when Schneider himself was ejected in the fifth inning after arguing another call, this time a strike against Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Yankees, meanwhile, continued their hot streak. Max Fried delivered another strong outing, going six innings while giving up just two runs. New York’s offense was sparked by big days from Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm, Anthony Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Paul Goldschmidt. Aaron Judge also extended his on-base streak to 23 games, solidifying the Yankees’ dominance at home.

For the Blue Jays, Sunday’s opener wasn’t just another loss. It was a microcosm of a team struggling with execution, discipline, and momentum. Gausman’s fall, both on the field and in the dugout, may become the lasting image of Toronto’s frustration as they search for answers before the season slips further away.