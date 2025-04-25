ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Max Fried heads to the mound for the New York Yankees as they host the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick.

The Blue Jays come into the series at 12-13 on the year, which is good for third in the AL East. They had lost five straight games coming into the series, including being swept by the Astros. Meanwhile, the Yankees enter the series at 15-10 on the year, which places them in first in the AL Central. They dropped two of three games with the Guardians prior to the start of this series.

The Blue Jays and Yankees play game one of the series on Friday.

Blue Jays-Yankees Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Max Fried

Kevin Gausman (2-2) with a 3.16 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP.

Last Start: Gausman went six innings, giving up six hits and three walks. He would strike out six batters but give up four runs in a loss to the Astros.

Away Splits: Guasman is 0-2 on the road this year with a 3.26 ERA and a .185 opponent batting average.

Max Fried (4-0) with a 1.42 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.

Last Start: Fried went 7.2 innings, giving up two hits and two walks. He would strike out two batters and not give up a run, taking the

Home Splits: Fried is 1-0 at home with a 3.18 ERA and a .240 opponent batting average.

Here are the Blue Jays-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +152

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

TV: MLB Network

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

George Springer has led the way so far this year for the Blue Jays. He is hitting .333 with a .420 OBP. Springer has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 12 RBIs, four stolen bases, and nine runs scored. Meanwhile, Bo Bichette has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .296 with a .336 OBP. He has eight doubles, 13 RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Scoring runs is something Andres Gimenez has done well this year. He has scored 14 times while hitting .194 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Giminez has also stolen eight bases. Further, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .277 with a .373 OBP. He has six doubles, a home run, ten RBIs, and nine runs scored. Finally, Anthony Santander is hitting just .189 with a .264 OBP. He has four doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and seven runs scored this year.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Judge leads the way for the Yankees. He is hitting .415 with a .513 OBP. Judge has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 23 runs scored. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .198 but has a .295 OBP. Volpe has five doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been productive, but is not hitting well. He is hitting just .165 with a .280 OBP. Chisholm has two doubles, seven home runs, 15 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 15 runs scored.

Further, Ben Rice has been solid this year. He is hitting .288 with a .402 OBP, plus three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 11 RBIS, two stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Paul Goldschmidt has also been solid this year. He is hitting .383 with a .43 OBP. Goldschmidt has seven doubles, a home run, nine RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Kevin Guasman is coming off his worst start of the year so far, giving up four runs in a losing effort. Still, he has given up over two runs in a start just twice this year, both times taking the loss. The current Yankees have plenty of experience against Kevin Gausman. In 153 at-bats, they have hit .235 with eight home runs and 16 RBIs. Aaron Judge has hit Gausman hard, going 13-39 with six home runs and 12 RBIs against Gausman. Further, Paul Goldschmidt is 7-12 with a home run against Gausman. Meanwhile, Max Fried has been dominant this year. He has won four straight starts, giving up just three runs over his last 27 innings of work. Current Blue Jays have just 38 career at-bats against Max Fried, hitting .237. Still, they have just one home run and two RBIs. The lone home run is from Anthony Santander, who is two for five with a home run and an RBI against Max Fried. With the better pitcher on the mound and the better offense, take the Yankees in this one.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-180)