Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer delivered a solid season debut Tuesday night, and credited an unconventional method for helping him return to form.

Scherzer allowed one run over six innings in a 5-1 win against the Colorado Rockies. The 41-year-old struck out four, walked one and gave up four hits, earning the win in his first start of the 2026 season.

“It just goes to show that I have figured out this thumb and playing the piano is what has solved this,” Scherzer said, as reported by MLB reporter Keegan Matheson. “My hand is in a great spot and my arm is in a great spot. This is what I wanted to have happen last year.”

Through six innings, Scherzer limited damage to a solo home run in the sixth inning while consistently managing contact.

The game also marked a step forward following a thumb issue that lingered throughout last season. Scherzer began playing piano during a road trip in Denver as a way to improve dexterity and alleviate discomfort in his hand. The routine has continued into the current season, even as the injury has subsided.

Scherzer’s return comes after re-signing with Toronto on a one-year deal following the club’s run to the World Series last season. Now in his 21st major league season, the three-time Cy Young Award winner showed signs that he can still contribute at a high level.

Offensively, Toronto broke through in the fifth inning when Jesús Sánchez delivered an RBI single and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a bases-loaded walk. The Blue Jays added insurance runs later in the game, while their bullpen preserved the lead.

Reporting by Ian Harrison of the Associated Press contributed to this article.