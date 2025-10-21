The Toronto Blue Jays are in the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years. George Springer launched a powerful three-run home run in Game 7 of the ALCS, to ultimately defeat the Seattle Mariners.

Another Blue Jays hero from the past was watching that game. That is Joe Carter, who helped the Blue Jays win back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. Carter jokingly said that Springer's home run nearly knocked him out.

“This is crazy, this is so crazy,” Carter told USA Today. “My heart was beating 10,000 beats a second, and I’m not even playing. It’s hard on a 65-year-old man.”

In 1993, Carter hit the home run that lifted Toronto to the championship, in Game 6 of the World Series. That would be the last time until this year that the Blue Jays would be in the Fall Classic. Carter would turn out to be a star for the team in the years that followed, as well.

The Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series. Los Angeles won the 2024 championship, over the New York Yankees.

Can the Blue Jays get the job done this season?

Toronto is coming into the World Series on a shorter rest than the Dodgers. The Dodgers have been waiting for days after knocking out the Brewers in the NLCS.

Toronto will have their work cut out for them. The Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Mookie Betts and several other stars. Ohtani is coming off perhaps the greatest MLB playoffs performance ever, in Game 4 of the NLCS. Ohtani pitched and also hit three home runs at the plate.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays are well aware of that. Toronto overcame a 2-0 deficit in the ALCS to move on past Seattle. Toronto also defeated the Yankees in the ALDS, in four games.

Carter was very happy for Springer and his moment in Game 7.

“I was so happy for him,” Carter said. “It was like poetic justice. The guy gets hit in the knee and the fans are booing him. You kidding me? Well, now those fans in Seattle will have a lot to boo George Springer about, he’ll be remembered in their history.”

Carter says that this club is building new and everlasting memories for the Blue Jays franchise.

“Now, those guys don’t have to talk about ’93 anymore,” Carter said. “I’m so glad. For them to go from worst to first, and now to the World Series.”

Blue Jays fans hope that the club can recreate that 1993 magic. Game 1 of the Fall Classic is on Friday.