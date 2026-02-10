Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander will not be ready for Opening Day of the 2026 MLB season. He is also going to miss more time beyond that, as Toronto manager John Schneider announced that Santander is set to undergo surgery to address an injury.

“Anthony Santander, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract a year ago with the Blue Jays, is undergoing left labral surgery and will be sidelined 5-6 months, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announces,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The former MLB All-Star was limited to only 54 games in the 2025 MLB campaign, his first with the Blue Jays, due to left shoulder inflammation. He landed on the 60-day injured list in July of that season and was only activated very late in the regular season.

Overall, he hit just .175/.271/.294 with six home runs and 18 RBIs across a total of 221 plate appearances in 2025. He also saw action in Toronto's playoff run, batting .206/.270/.294 in five postseason games, as he was left off the team's roster during the American League Championship Series because of a back injury.

Before signing with the Blue Jays, the 31-year-old Santander played his first nine seasons in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.

In addition to the Santander update, Schneider said that right-hander Bowden Francis will be going under the knife as well for UCL reconstruction and is done for the year, while former Cy Young Awarrd winner Shane Bieber has forearm fatigue, delaying his progress, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.