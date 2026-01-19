The 2026 MLB Power Rankings are back after the hot stove finally turned up. Alex Bregman went to the Chicago Cubs, Kyle Tucker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Ranger Suarez is on the Boston Red Sox, all moves that change the MLB landscape.

ClutchPoints' latest power rankings not only benefit those teams, but they also detract from the teams that lost players.

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The cries about the Dodgers ruining baseball were back in full force on Thursday night when they signed Tucker. It is a four-year, $240 million deal with slight deferrals. Those deferrals put his luxury tax hit at $57.1 million per year, the highest mark in the league. But the Dodgers can afford it for many reasons, whether that's their unicorn television deal, high ticket sales, or Shohei Ohtani's deferrals. If there is no baseball in 2027, many will blame Tucker. But can you blame him for wanting a ring?

#2: Toronto Blue Jays (-)

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly offered Tucker a 10-year deal worth $350 million total. According to reports, it was the only long-term deal on the table for Tucker. But the defending AL champions have already made some big moves this offseason. Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto will make a difference, even with the loss of Bo Bichette. While the Blue Jays did technically lose out on another big-market free agent, this offseason is far from the failures of winters before.

#3: Seattle Mariners (+1)

The Seattle Mariners are moving up, but only to make room for someone else's fall. They got the Josh Naylor deal done early and haven't done much else since. They've signed Andrew Knizner and Rob Refsnyder to fortify the bench and traded for Jose Ferrer to boost the bullpen. But the loss of Eugenio Suarez looms large, unless they can bring him back. As one of the few teams without a starting pitching need, they may be done for the winter.

#4: Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

The Philadelphia Phillies have lost Ranger Suarez to the Red Sox in free agency. After a great season, a 3.20 ERA in 26 games, Suarez is heading to the American League. Plus, Zach Wheeler's health is still a question. But no problem, because they offered Bo Bichette exactly what he asked for. But Steve Cohen swooped in and blew that offer out of the water after losing Kyle Tucker. JT Realmuto is back, but they needed to beef up to compete with the Dodgers. They have not done that yet.

#5: San Diego Padres (-)



The San Diego Padres have been eerily quiet in the offseason. Trade rumors surrounding Nick Pivetta and Fernando Tatis Jr. have not amounted to anything yet. But the Padres also haven't made a big-name addition all offseason. They are another team that needed improvements to keep up with the Dodgers, but those have not come yet. Michael King is back, though, which is huge.

#6: Chicago Cubs (+1)

Last year, the Cubs were active in the trade market, bringing in Tucker. This year, they have dipped their toe in the trade market and the free-agent market. First, they made a trade for Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera, giving up top outfield prospect Owen Caissie. Then, they signed Bregman to a five-year deal. The Cubs lost the NL Central and the NLDS to the Brewers last year, and spent money to make sure that doesn't happen in 2026.

#7: Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

The Milwaukee Brewers take a step back in the MLB Power Rankings because of the Cubs' moves. There has been a lot of smoke about a Freddy Peralta trade, with both the Yankees and Mets in the running. The return from that could push them back up the list. But don't expect them to get involved with the big free agents left on the board.

#8: Detroit Tigers (+1)

At this point in the offseason, the Detroit Tigers have not traded Tarik Skubal. They have also bolstered their bullpen and brought Gleyber Torres back on a one-year deal. Those are all solid moves for a team that made the ALDS for the second straight year. They are about to head to arbitration with Skubal over a $13 million difference, which could start the trade rumors all over again.

#9: New York Yankees (-1)

The New York Yankees have made their first move, trading for lefty pitcher Ryan Weathers from the Marlins. Whether he is a back-end starter or top-end reliever, a hard-throwing lefty is a good piece to have. The Yankees have stopped bidding against themselves for Cody Bellinger, finalizing their offer at five years for around $155 million. They were not good enough to compete with the Blue Jays in the playoffs last year, but they'll go into the season without much changing if they keep Bellinger. And if they lose him, it'll be a disastrous winter.

#10: Baltimore Orioles (-)

The Orioles got their business done early, signing Pete Alonso at Winter Meetings and trading for Shane Baz shortly after. After a miserable season, the Orioles needed to make some big news under new ownership. They did that, and the playoff expectations will follow. Another move for a pitcher would make them the winners of the offseason, but don't hold your breath.

#11: Houston Astros (-)

The Houston Astros are just about unrecognizable from their last trip to the World Series in 2023. But finally, that means a significant addition in free agency. Tatsuya Imai has joined the Astros on a three-year deal worth up to $63 million with opt-outs after each season. If he is great, he will opt out and make even more money. But for now, the Astros have a new pitcher to help replace Framber Valdez.

#12: Boston Red Sox (-)

The Red Sox should be moving up from the Suarez move. It gives a great second starter behind Garrett Crochet and should not hamper them moving forward. And the Red Sox traded for Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray from the St Louis Cardinals. But they lost Bregman to the Cubs months after trading Rafael Devers. The management of third base in Boston has been a disaster, to say the least.

#13: New York Mets (+2)

The Mets lost out on Tucker after a cheeky tweet from owner Steve Cohen: “Let me know when you see smoke.” When the new pope was elected, there was no orange in his robes. However, the Mets responded with a three-year contract for Bichette, with plans for him to play third base. That should lead to a trade of either Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, or Luisangel Acuña, potentially for a pitcher. And the Mets still need outfielders, with Brandon Nimmo gone and Starling Marte in free agency.

#14: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The only moves the Cleveland Guardians have made this offseason have been to their bullpen. With Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz's status unknown for the upcoming season, that was a necessity. But the Guardians were not a good team for most of the season before a historic September. As long as Steven Kwan sticks around, they will be in the top half of the MLB Power Rankings. But there is no guarantee they keep the left fielder.

#15: Texas Rangers (-1)

The Texas Rangers have missed the playoffs in both seasons since their 2023 championship. The only significant move they've made this year was the Nimmo-Semien trade, which should improve the offense. Bullpen pieces have come in as well, and Danny Jansen is the new catcher. But with Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim gone, the Rangers need a big move to level up in the competitive AL West.

#16: Atlanta Braves (-)

The Atlanta Braves have added Mike Yastrzemski this season, but the rest of their roster stays the same from a disappointing 2025 season. On Sunday, they announced that shortstop Ha-Seong Kim will be out 4-5 months after undergoing finger surgery. With Bichette off the market, there are not a ton of external options for the Braves to get a shortstop. Could top prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. be the Opening Day shortstop?

#17: Arizona Diamondbacks (+3)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are moving up in the MLB Power Rankings because of one move that happened and one that didn't. Nolan Arenado is moving to the desert to man the hot corner after a trade with the St Louis Cardinals. The Diamondbacks gave up an unranked prospect, and St Louis is taking on a lot of the money. Shortly before that, the Diamondbacks announced that Ketel Marte was off the market. That infield should be solid, so long as they both stick around all season.

#18: Cincinnati Reds (-1)

The Cincinnati Reds have made some small moves this offseason, including a recent three-team trade. They traded away infielder Gavin Lux after one subpar season in the Queen City, getting left-handed reliever Brock Burke. Cincinnati has significantly improved its bullpen, but it is the offense that needs a boost. After losing out on Kyle Schwarber, they have not spent that money elsewhere. Can they find the offensive boost they need?

#19: San Francisco Giants (-1)

The San Francisco Giants have not done much this offseason, but they are among the teams discussing a Brendan Donovan trade. As the Cardinals continue to shed salary, they are looking to bolster the prospect pipeline. Donovan is still under team control, so the Giants would have to part with prospects to land him. But they would have a great defensive and offensive infield if they made the deal. Look for the Giants to fly up the MLB Power Rankings if they make that trade.

#20: Kansas City Royals (-1)

The Kansas City Royals have made a bunch of lower-end additions around their strong core this offseason. They also locked in a member of that core, giving Maikel Garcia a five-year, $57.5 million extension. The AL Central should be up for the taking, especially if the Tigers trade Skubal. The Royals have added around the edges to compete with Detroit and Cleveland. But will it be enough? And how will the new, shorter walls at Kauffman Stadium impact the team moving forward?

#21: Tampa Bay Rays (-)

The Tampa Bay Rays have lost a lot of pieces via trade this offseason. In that three-team swap with the Reds, they sent Josh Lowe to the Los Angeles Angels to land Lux. They also traded away Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz. They signed Cedric Mullins to man centerfield, picked up Steven Matz, and snagged Jake Fraley off waivers. But the other AL East teams are leveling up while the Rays are not.

#22: Athletics (+1)

The Athletics have a great young core of hitters, but still do not have the pitching to compete in the American League Wild Card race. They have not added a starting pitcher this offseason, which significantly lowers their ceiling. They picked up Jeff McNeil from the Mets in a salary dump, which should help the middle of their order. Nick Kurtz is great, but this team won't go anywhere with this pitching staff.

#23: Miami Marlins (-1)

The Marlins are selling off pieces once again, as Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers are out the door. If the prospects they picked up are great, then maybe Miami will be back in the playoffs soon. But the reality for 2026 is simple: they aren't ready to compete. Kyle Tucker's salary with the Dodgers is larger than Miami's payroll for 2026. And that may not change much.

#24: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The Angels have re-defined ‘adding around the perimeter' this offseason. Their recent additions include Josh Lowe, Vaughn Grissom, and Alek Manoah. Those players will not pull the Angels out of the basement, especially with Mike Trout entering the twilight of his career. The Anthony Rendon saga may be over, but the Angels are not out of the woods yet.

#25: Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

The Pirates have actually taken an interest in adding an offense around Paul Skenes and their elite pitching staff. Ryan O'Hearn signed the first multi-year free-agency deal in Pittsburgh since 2016. And Brandon Lowe and Jake Mangum came over in a trade with the Rays. After two disappointing seasons to start Skenes' insane career, the Pirates have made some moves. Now, it's time for those players to take advantage of this opportunity.

#26: St Louis Cardinals (-1)

The Cardinals are tearing it down, as so many expected coming into the offseason. Brendan Donovan is likely next, with the Giants among the teams circling. The trades they have made so far have been salary dumps, with Arenado, Gray, and Contreras gone. But this is the opportunity Chaim Bloom has to get some big-name prospects back for a player. Can he take advantage of this trade opportunity?

#27: Minnesota Twins (-)

The Twins haven't made any big additions, but they haven't made any big subtractions yet either. Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan are still on the team, which means the top of their rotation is still solid. But without any offense to speak of outside of Byron Buxton, it will be tough sledding in Minnesota this season. While things can change before spring training, don't expect much from the Twins.

#28: Washington Nationals (-)

The Washington Nationals are heading into a new era this season. It could lead to the trade of Mackenzie Gore before the offseason ends. With the Mets looking for a pitcher, the connection between division rivals is obvious. But will they look to send Gore somewhere else to avoid facing their ace for the rest of his career? It is the biggest question around a Washington team with no significant additions this offseason.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

It's a similar story for the Chicago White Sox, who have not traded Luis Robert Jr yet. The pieces from the Garrett Crochet trade started hitting immediately in the 2025 season. Now is the perfect opportunity to get some pieces for Robert instead of letting his contract play out. But his value is low, so the White Sox will try to have him inflate it early in the season. Young players will be the ones to watch in spring training, especially Kyle Teel and Colson Montgomery.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Colorado Rockies were back in the news last week because of Kris Bryant. The highly-paid Bryant, who has played 170 games in four seasons for Colorado, will not be present at the 2016 Cubs reunion. Reports surfaced that Colorado did not allow him to attend the festivities. They denied such a claim. That's about it for the Rockies, who are in their first offseason under Paul DePodesta. The Moneyball connection has everyone thinking Luis Arraez will land in Colorado. Will that happen?