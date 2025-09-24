Currently two games ahead of the New York Yankees at the top of the AL East, the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to solidify the gap between themselves and their challengers. Ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox, the Blue Jays activated veteran designated hitter Anthony Santander off the IL. In a corresponding move, according to team beat reporter Keegan Matheson on X, formerly Twitter, first baseman Ty France will take his place on the 10-Day IL with left oblique inflammation.

“The #BlueJays have activated Anthony Santander for tonight's game and placed Ty France on the 10-day IL (left oblique inflammation),” reported Matheson on Tuesday evening.

While Santander isn't in the lineup against Boston, don't be surprised to see a return soon. Perhaps as soon as Tuesday evening as a pinch hitter. In any case, the slugger's first season with Toronto hasn't gone to plan, mostly due to injury. Before hitting the IL in late May, Santander was hitting only .179 with six home runs and 18 RBIs. It's safe to say that the early returns on the big free agent deal he signed with the Jays haven't been too big to this point. Can Santander turn it around and help Toronto capture the AL East crown?

Blue Jays look to clinch AL East title ASAP

A season-ending six-game homestand against the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays should lead to a Blue Jays AL East title. However, the Red Sox are fighting to improve their standing in the postseason race, while the Rays are a division rival that plays Toronto tough. If the Jays want to truly solidify their spot as an AL pennant contender, then consecutive series wins over Boston and Tampa Bay would send a message to not only themselves, but to the rest of the AL field as well.

While getting Santander back could be a boon, losing France does sting. The veteran has established himself as a valuable contributor after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline. Santander does give the Blue Jays some flexibility due to his ability to play the outfield. However, if they can get France back sooner rather than later, that would definitely help. Can Santander prove his worth and help boost the Jays to October glory?