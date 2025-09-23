The Toronto Blue Jays secured their playoff berth earlier this week. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Co. are ready to take on the New York Yankees and any other American League team. However, Blue Jays manager John Schneider is still waiting on the return of Bo Bichette to his lineup. The star infielder is working his way back from a knee injury and faces an important step in the process.

Bichette has been out since September 9 thanks to his injury. His absence did not throw the Blue Jays off of their rhythm. However, the team cannot be at its best without him in the mix. The shortstop targeted the beginning of the playoffs as a potential return date, but his team is not taking any chances. However, the infielder is progressing through his recovery well.

While most minor injuries would have teams willing to rush players back from the injured list early, Bichette is a unique case. His knee injury could get re-aggravated and become worse if Toronto brings him back too soon. According to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Bichette needs to prove to the team that his knee can support him when he fields and runs on the field.

Article Continues Below

“Bo Bichette is hitting again today, but not running yet,” Matheson. “The hitting is going well, but all that really matters for his timeline is how Bichette’s knee responds to running (and bouncing around the infield for ground balls).”

Schneider has offered multiple updates on Bichette's injury as his recovery continues. In a worst-case scenario, Toronto may have to start its postseason run without him. However, the Blue Jays' ceiling is low if he is not at full strength.

Bichette has a lot riding on this year's playoff run. If he plays well, he could earn a long-term deal. If not, his future becomes much murkier.