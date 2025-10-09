By virtue of their 3-1 American League Division Series win over the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays will now battle for a World Series opportunity. In the process, Toronto may be getting some extra reinforcements.

Shortstop Bo Bichette has yet to play this offseason as he works his way back from a knee injury. While he didn't guarantee anything, Bichette is remaining optimistic that he will make his return for the American League Championship Series, via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.

“I've made a lot of progress recently, so I'm optimistic about my changes,” Bichette said. “I still have some hurdles to clear, but I'm optimistic. I've got to run a little bit faster, but I'm feeling better everyday.

Bichette was able to join the Blue Jays for the end of their series in New York. he even managed to do some jogging in the outfield, perhaps part of the reason for his advanced level of optimism.

#BlueJays' Bo Bichette was spotted jogging at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. Clearly moving gingerly. Positive step, nonetheless. First time we've seen Bichette jog on the field since his injury. #Postseason #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/p8BCxDulmk — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) October 8, 2025

If Bichette is truly healthy and able to make his return, it would be a massive boon for the Blue Jays. They had no problems swinging the bat against the Yankees, scoring 34 total runs. However, adding their shortstop back into the lineup makes Toronto more complete.

Over the 139 games he did play in 2025, Bichette hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. He led the team in batting average among players with at least 110 plate appearances and in RBIs. Bichette's 3.4 Wins over Replacement was fourth-highest on the team.

The Blue Jays hadn't been to the ALCS prior to 2016. They're looking to continue their magical season against either the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers. Whoever Toronto ends up playing, they'd be more confident in their ability to advance to the World Series with Bichette in the lineup.