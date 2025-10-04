As the Toronto Blue Jays take on the New York Yankees in the ALDS, some will not be playing. Among those left off the roster is shortstop Bo Bichette.

Bichette is out with a knee sprain. As a result, if the Blue Jays make it to the ALCS, his playing status remains uncertain, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN. According to manager John Schneider, Bichette hasn't been running or facing velocity. Additionally, he will have to overcome “significant hurdles” if the Blue Jays were to move on.

On Sept. 6, Bichette injured his knee while sliding into home plate during a game against the Yankees. The biggest obstacle for him is the risk of further injuring his knee if he returns too soon. As a result, Toronto is being very gradual with his recovery.

On Saturday, Game 1 of the ALDS will be played at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Toronto ended the season winning the AL East. Meanwhile, the Yankees are coming off defeating the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card series.

Ultimately, Toronto is looking to win its first World Series since 1993. Bichette batted .311 with 181 hits, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs during the regular season.

Bo Bichette's absence leaves others to carry the load

Due to Bichette being away, that leaves other Blue Jays in the position to carry the offense on their backs. Most notably, his fellow slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Both of whom are a dangerous combination at the plate that can hit the ball out of the park and generate RBIs. Therefore, Guerrero will have to be the one to bring the power solely during the best of five series.

Furthermore, both are a defensive dynamic duo capable of making great plays. Additionally, the Blue Jays will have to rely on the bottom of the order to come through against the Yankees.