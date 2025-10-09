Canada's largest city is buzzing over an accomplishment not seen in nearly 10 years. The Toronto Blue Jays are back in the American League Championship Series by eliminating the New York Yankees.

Toronto scored a combined three runs in the seventh and eighth inning to help secure the 5-2 Wednesday win. It marks the seventh time in franchise history that the Jays will head to the ALCS.

Blue Jays players sprayed each other with water while celebrating in unison on the Yankee Stadium mound. Vladmir Guerrero Jr. showered teammates with champagne inside the locker room. Guerrero Jr. even overcame a rare strikeout to still celebrate after the game.

And Toronto fans bombarded the team with praise online in advancing on.

Notable reactions for Blue Jays' ALCS return after beating Yankees

The Blue Jays' social media team posted this graphic across all their accounts.

WE'RE GOING TO THE AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES! #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/8UkrKDVtng — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 9, 2025

The Blue Jays then sent this message to their homeland via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Hey Canada, we're spending Thanksgiving together!” the account posted.

Toronto even took a swipe at the Yankees by playing “New York, New York” as they celebrated with champagne.

The Blue Jays are playing "New York, New York" during their locker room celebration 🍾 pic.twitter.com/AImJl6rC1u — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2025

Jeff Hoffman was more nostalgic after the game with Ken Rosenthal in reflecting back on the Blue Jays' 2025 journey.

“I could tell from day one in Spring Training that we had a really good group and a group that had a lot of pieces. It was just a matter of putting pieces in the right positions,” Hoffman said.

“I could tell from Day 1 in Spring Training that we had a really good group and a group that had a lot of pieces. It was just a matter of putting pieces in the right positions” Jeff Hoffman spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal after the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the ALCS pic.twitter.com/XI5XAPg0CD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs showed their own support by showing the game on their arena jumbotron. Meanwhile, a fan of all Toronto teams called his Blue Jays a believable bunch.

One more fan called out the FS1 panel who all picked New York to win. A final fan admitted to feeling worried but hailed Game 4 as “one of the greatest playoff games in Blue Jays history.”

Louis Varland took the starting nod on the hill to start the game. He threw in 1.1 innings and struck out two batters. Seranthony Dominguez took the victory in allowing zero hits in the 1.2 innings he threw.

Addison Barger smacked three hits to lead Toronto. Rochester, New York native Ernie Clement and Nathan Lukes each hit two hits apiece. They now await the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers, as their series is tied 2-2.